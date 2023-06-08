Mass stabbing: Four children, one adult injured in France





At least one adult and four young children have been stabbed in a knife attack in a playground in the French Alpine resort town of Annecy in southeastern France.

A Syrian national has been identified at the attacker who wounded four young children and an adult in a knife attack in a park in the southeastern French town of Annecy.

Some of the victims remain in a critical condition.

A police spokesman said the attacker was a 31-year old Syrian asylum seeker who carried Swedish identity documents and a Swedish driving licence.

He reportedly entered France legally and was not known to security agencies.

His motives remain unclear and anti-terrorism authorities have not been asked to lead the investigation at this stage.

The wounded children are aged between 22 months and 3 years, one of the whom is a British national, according to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper