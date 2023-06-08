My emergence followed due process, says Nasarawa re-elected Speaker





The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, says his emergence as re-elected speaker of the House followed due process and constitutional provisions.

Abdullahi stated this on Wednesday in Lafia while inspecting the level of damage done to facilities at the Assembly complex following leadership tussle that rocked the legislature.

The speaker said the 7th Assembly under his watch was constituted according to constitutional provisions.

He made the remarks when he visited the Assembly complex alongside security operatives and management of the House on Wednesday in Lafia.

“During my Swearing-in and that of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Jacob Kudu, the Clerk of the House was seated, the Deputy Clerk, Sergeant-at-arm and his Deputy as well as management staff were all present.

“But sadly, very sadly, some people went into the hallowed chamber under the leadership of a grade level 8 officer to administer them oath of allegiance and oath of…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper