No man’s land: Rhodes-Vivour condemns Obasa’s proposed law to protect Lagos indigenes





Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State for the 2023 elections, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has slammed the Speaker of the House of Assembly in the state, Hon Mudashiru Obasa for proposing to make laws that will protect the property rights of indigenes.

Vanguard reported earlier that Obasa revealed in his acceptance speech that Lagos is Yoruba Land, and its lawmakers will enact laws to protect the indigenes even if it means reversing the existing laws.

Reacting to the new development on Thursday via a Twitter post, Rhodes-Vivour said the Speaker will divide Lagos residents along ethnic lines with his proposed law.

He said: “By considering this regressive bill, the Speaker disregards the spirit of the Nigerian Constitution and perpetuates a discriminatory system that divides our society along ethnic lines.

“The proposed bill undermines the principle of private ownership and could severely affect investment, economic growth, and overall prosperity in Lagos State….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper