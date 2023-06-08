Optimum Petroleum clears air on OPL 310





…Says Afren, Lekoil failed to obtain consent before transfer of shares

By Innocent Anaba

Optimum Petroleum Development Company Limited, OPDCL, has cleared the air on its dispute with Afren Investment Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, and Lekoil 310 Limited, saying that the companies failed to obtain its consent and the consent of the Minister of Petroleum before the purported transfer of shares to Lekoil and 22.86 percent participating interest in OPL 310.

In a rejoinder to media report, Optimum noted that on March 28, 2019, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, presided over by Justice M. Hassan, delivered judgment in favour of the company and the petroleum minister in suit No. FHC/L/CS/482/18.

Chairman of Optimum, Alhaji Ibrahim Bunu, in a statement, said that the court in its judgment dismissed the suit as lacking in merit when it found that Lekoil had not acquired the shares of Afren and by that, interest in Oil Prospecting Licence, OPL 310 as its purported acquisition was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper