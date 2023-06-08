Parents of 4-yr-old girl stabbed to death in Imo demand justice





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Parents of a four-year-old baby, Clair Okwara, have called for justice over the stabbing to death of their daughter, by one Vivian Benson, at Nwosu Estate, Works Layout in Owerri, Imo State, on May 27, 2023.

The parents while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on the incident, said they are still in shock at how their daughter was stabbed to death by a stranger.

The suspect, Vivian, was said to have entered the compound and pretended to be playing with the baby and suddenly brought out a knife and stabbed the baby four times.

After the attack, Vivan was arrested by the residents and was heard saying that she should be taken to the police station, claiming that “she is from the marine spirit.”

However, the mother of the victim, Judith Okwara, while narrating her story, recalled that she rushed out when she heard her other children screaming.

She said: “I was shouting for help and somebody who sells something along the streets came and helped…





