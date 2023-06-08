Senate: I’m not bothered about rubber-stamp tag— Lawan





AS the 9th Senate winds up on Saturday, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, scored the Red Chamber high, describing his tenure as a glorious moment and a worthwhile adventure.

Lawan, who noted that the 9th Senate performed in the three core areas of lawmaking, representation and oversight, also said he was not bothered that the Senate he superintended was tagged rubber-stamp.

He noted that National Assembly passed many bills into law, out of which former President Muhammadu Buhari assented to about 112.

Speaking at a valedictory session with the Senate Press Corps yesterday in Abuja, Lawan said that his returning to the Senate for the 10th National Assembly having served as the President of the Senate would be purely for full representation of the people of Yobe North.

Lawan who has spent 24 years in NASS and has won re-election to the 10th Senate said he has witnessed a lot and worked with sets of Journalists, even as he stressed that they achieved the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper