Subsidy removal: Tinubu directs NEC to work on palliatives





As govs back Tinubu on policy •Major marketers support President's initiative with 100 buses

ABUJA-President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Economic Council, NEC, led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, to begin the process of working on interventions to ameliorate the impact of subsidy removal on the people.

The President’s directive came on a day governors of the 36 states of the federation threw their weights behind the removal of petrol subsidy

This is even as major oil marketers yesterday donated 100 mass transit buses worth N10 billion to the federal government to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, stated this after leading some major oil marketers on a courtesy call on President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

Briefing State House correspondents after the courtesy visit, the governor said the marketers were in the presidential villa to express solidarity with the president for his bold…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper