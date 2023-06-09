Aregbesola has made us proud – Chief Imam, Osogbo





The Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animashaun, has described the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as a worthy ambassador whom the citizens of the state are always proud of.

Sheikh Animashaun, who doubles as the Grand Imam of Osun State described the former Governor as a true servant of Allah, lauding him for his contributions to the growth and development of Islam in Osogbo, Osun and the country at large.

He said Ogbeni Aregbesola is a thoroughbred public administrator who governed the state with the utmost fear of God.

Sheikh Animashaun stated this in a sermon during the special thanksgiving Jumat Service in honour of the former Minister at the Osogbo Central Mosque, on Friday.

He encouraged politicians to always strive to use their positions of authority to serve God and see to the advancement of humanity, as it is the only window to be on the right side of the Almighty on the day of reckoning.

The Chief Imam stated: “As a Governor,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper