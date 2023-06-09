Breaking: Ondo Poly lecturers begin strike over 13- month salary arrears





…insist no salary, no examination

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Lecturers of the Ondo state owned, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Friday commenced strike over non-payment of their 13 month salary arrears.

Under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), the lecturers said that they won’t be part of the first semester examination of the institution which starts on Tuesday, June 13.

This was contained in a communique issued and signed by the Union’s Chairman, Arikawe Ade and Secretary, Fapetu Damilola.

They said that they would be embarking on industrial action to pursue their demands for payment of the outstanding 13 months salary.

“After much emphasis and extensive deliberation, the Congress unanimously agreed to withdraw the services of members from participating in the scheduled First Semester Examination Exercise which is proposed to commence on 13th June, 2023, until the condition below is met.

“The Union before arriving at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper