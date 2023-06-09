Death toll in Benue communities attacks hit 40





…group sends SOS to Benue govt, says herders taking over deserted communities

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The death toll in the recent attacks by unknown gunmen on Imande Mbakange and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council Ward of Kastina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state has risen to over 40.

It would be recalled that no fewer than 28 persons were reportedly killed in the communities by the yet-to-be-identified armed men in the June 3 attack which also led to the burning down of several houses and injury of many in the affected villages.

Lamenting the heinous killings in the area, a group under the aegis of Shitile Development Association, SDA, Makurdi branch in a cry for help letter to the state government signed by its President, Door Samuel and Secretary General, Zuai Ephraim, made available to newsmen on Thursday, raised the alarm over the unending killings in the affected communities known as Shitile axis of the state.

The group noted that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper