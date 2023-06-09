First Lady Tinubu tasked on inclusive govt





Nigeria women have tasked First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to use her office in advocating for women’s inclusion in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The women in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, congratulated the first lady on her assumption of office on Monday.

They urged the first lady to support women’s groups in pushing for the office of the first lady to become constitutional and for women to be heard.

Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, the immediate past National President, National Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), said the new first lady should support women’s groups for the sponsorship of Gender Equity Bills.

“We want a situation where we would no longer have child marriages, where a girl-child will have a place at the policy decision-making and be more involved in activities.

“We need her to work closely with women groups, work on current projects that affect women and focus on women in the rural communities and ensure…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper