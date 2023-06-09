Gov Umo Eno tasks contractors on speedy completion of Dakkada Estate 





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has charged contractors handling the Dakkada Luxury Estate project started by the immediate past administration of Deacon Udom Emmanuel to hasten the completion of the project.

Pastor Eno who gave the charge on Friday duringan unscheduled inspection of the project to ascertain the pace of work, however, expressed disappointment when he met the

absence of government engineers from the supervising Ministry.

He vowed that he would henceforth begin unscheduled visits to all ongoing projects sites across the state in his determination to ensure their speedy completion.

His words: “This is 9:30am and there is no Engineer on site from the Ministry overseeing this project to supervise what the Contractors are doing. This is just the beginning.

“I will be going on inspections of projects without prior notice to anybody. We must wake up to work. The days of just coming to give report that we can not verify are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper