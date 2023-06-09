Plateau Assembly approves 17 nominees as LGC Transition Committee Chairmen





…Ex-Chairman defies order to vacate office

….Citizens caution against political crisis as APC lawmaker decamps to PDP

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State House of Assembly has approved the names of 17 people nominated by the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang to serve as Interim Transition Committee Chairmen in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba listed the nominees to include three former chairmen who were removed from office by the former Governor, Simon Lalong.

Among the nominees are Markus Hussaini, (Jos East), Sati Shuwa (Riyom), Peter Dung (Jos South), Fidelis Adara (Bassa), Daniel Kim (Barkin Ladi), Istifanus John (Jos North), Markus Artu (Mangu), Monday Kassa (Bokkos), Samuel Go’ar (Pankshin), Caleb Shikir (Kanke), Ado Yusuf (Kanam), Nicholas Nshe (Shendam), Nanmwa Kumzhi (Langtang North), Daniel Kungmi (Mikang), Christopher Audu (Qua’an Pan), Mrs. Manji Dangfa (Langtang South) and Hamisu Anani…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper