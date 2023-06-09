Raymond Dokpesi to be buried June 22 – Family





The remains of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the Founder of DAAR Communications, would be buried on 22nd June, 2023 at his residence in Agenebode, Edo State.

This was disclosed by the Dokpesi family of Agenebode, according to the burial arrangements released by the Dokpesi family of Agenebode.

Dokpesi, the owner of AIT and Ray Power FM radio, died on May 29, 2023.

The family released that the funeral activities will commence on 19th June, 2023 with a day of tributes, to take place at the prestigious International Conference Centre in Abuja at 4:00 pm.

In the statement, dignitaries, friends, and well-wishers are invited to pay their respects and honour the memory of the late DAAR Communication founder, Raymond Dokpesi.

On the following day, the 20th June, a requiem mass will be held at the Church of the Assumption in Abuja at 12 noon.

The religious service will be a solemn occasion to celebrate the life and legacy of the esteemed entrepreneur.

After the requiem…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper