Relationships ruined by politics, By Donu Kogbara





Last week, I wrote about “The Five Stages of Grief”, a theory about the emotional journeys humans go through when they are grieving.

The theory was invented by Dr Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, a Swiss American psychiatrist, and usually refers to people who are facing death or have lost loved ones. But it can also be applied to anyone who is trying to cope with any type of devastating personal loss.a

The five distinct stages Kubler-Ross identified were: DENIAL, ANGER, BARGAINING, DEPRESSION and ACCEPTANCE. And I’ve said that many supporters of Peter Obi (myself included) are going through this grieving process because we have felt bereaved since Tinubu was declared the winner of the presidential election.

Today, I’d like to briefly focus on the Anger phase because anger is extremely destructive and has cost me five friendships that have completely collapsed because of toxic political disagreements.

The first friend I lost was a guy from Katsina who kept sending me…





