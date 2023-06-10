Battle for Benue House: How Gov Alia’s candidate floored Akume’s choice





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

For many who witnessed the intrigues that played out last Monday during the inauguration and election of the leadership of the 10th Benue State House of Assembly, one could easily conclude that what transpired might be a pinch of the political muscle flexing that would dominate the Benue political space in the next four years.

For pundits, it was a warning signal that the Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia who has just mounted the saddle of leadership in Benue state, is not ready and cannot be anybody’s political puppet.

It all started Sunday night, June 4, 2023 when a meeting of selected stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, members of the State Working Committee and State Assembly members-elect was called to fine tune the process of electing the leadership of the APC dominated 32-member State Assembly.

At the end of that meeting, 17 members-elected, out of the 21 elected on the platform of the APC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper