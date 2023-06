Manchester City have won the Champions League for the first time in their history, beating Inter Milan 1-0.

Rodrigo Hernández’s 68th-minute strike was enough for Pep Guardiola’s side to complete a historic treble, having also won the Premier League and FA Cup titles.

The post Breaking: Man City beat Inter Milan to win historic Champions League title appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper