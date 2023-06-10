Enugu stakeholders endorse ban on sit-at-home





…Commends Mbah on call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

…Enugu loses N10b every sit-at-home – Mbah

…SE has lost N5.375 trillion to sit-at-home – CP

Stakeholders and representatives of various bodies, institutions, organisations, associations, professional bodies, government officials, and heads of security and intelligence agencies who rose from a town-hall meeting in Enugu have endorsed the ban on Monday sit-at-home by the Enugu State Government, saying it was detrimental to productivity, investment flow, and the Igbo spirit of creativity, entrepreneurship and commerce.

The town-hall enjoined members of the public to resume work and go about their normal daily businesses as various security and intelligence agencies have, in their joint and collaborative efforts, given assurances of citizens’ safety.

The town-hall equally backed and commended Governor Mbah “for the laudable steps taken so far to ensure peace is returned to the state, which include his recent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper