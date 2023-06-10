FG, IFAD distributes farming input to 5000 rural farmers in Enugu





By Chinedu Adonu

The International Fund for Agricultural Development -Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD-VCDP), on Friday flagged off wet season farming in Enugu and distributed inputs worth millions of Naira to 5,000 rural farmers.

Vanguard reports that IFAD is an international financial institution and a specialized agency of the United Nations that works to address poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries.

Some of the agric inputs distributed to farmers are NPK and Urea fertilizers, certified seed rice, cassava stem, sprayers, planters and selective and non-selective herbicides.

The beneficiaries of the programme are rural farmers from the five Council Areas of Aninri, Enugu East, Nkanu East, Isi Uzo and Udenu in Enugu State.

At the event, the National Programme Coordinator of IFAD-VCDP, Dr Fatima Aliyu, said she was impressed with the performance being recorded by VCDP farmers in Enugu State.

Aliyu, represented by the Programme’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper