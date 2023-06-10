Ganduje: I would have slapped Kwankwaso if I met him in Aso Rock





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Infuriated by the ongoing demolition by the governor of Kano State, Abba Kabiir Yusuf, the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Umar Ganduje, on Friday, said he could have slapped his predecessor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, if he saw him in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ganduje was the immediate past governor of Kano while Kwankwaso was the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, in the February 25 election and the two have become like cat and dog in recent years.

Briefing State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Bola Tinubu, the visibly enraged Ganduje accused Kwankwaso of being behind the demolition of property in the state.

Fuming while speaking with state house journalists, Ganduje said if he had met Kwankwaso, at the Villa, he would have slapped him.

The former governor said he met with President Tinubu to brief him on the security situation in Kano State following the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper