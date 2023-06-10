How 10 minority Nasarawa lawmakers-elect borrowed LG mace for plenary — Stakeholders





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Stakeholders in Nasarawa state on Friday revealed how 10 Members-elect of the 24-member state assembly allegedly borrowed a mace belonging to a local government in the state and used it for an illegal sitting outside the Assembly Complex.

“The G-10 went to a local government in the state and borrowed the mace of the legislative arm which they used for their sitting outside the Assembly. They do not have the authentic mace”, the stakeholders said. This was as they cautioned the state Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule against engineering any crisis in the legislative arm, saying his interference in the leadership recruitment process of the assembly is a recipe for disaster and an invitation to anarchy.

Convener of the Stakeholders, Comrade David Manga who spoke at a news conference Friday in Abuja said the current imbroglio at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has led to chaos and disrupted the peace of the state, putting Nasarawa in the news for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper