Insecurity: Reign of killings, kidnapping continues





•325 persons killed in 10 days under Tinubu in 13 states

•Estimated 150 kidnapped

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

TEN days into the Administration of President Bola Tinubu, many parts of Nigeria are still killing fields. At the time of filing this report, the lives of no fewer than 325 Nigerians had been wasted just as no fewer than 150 persons had been kidnapped.

The figures are based on reported cases and so could be more because many killings and kidnappings are not reported.

However, a breakdown of the killings show that 150 of those killed were terrorists, bandits, cultists and kidnappers; 170 were ordinary people; and five were security personnel.

Security as top priority

In his inauguration speech, the president said he would make security top priority because development could not take place without it.

“Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence. To…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper