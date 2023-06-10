We‘ll not leave any Lake Chad Island for terrorists – Gen Chibuisi vows





By Kingsley Omonobi

The Force Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Major General Gold Chibuisi has said that no Lake Chad Island will be left for terrorists to operate from, expressing his determination to flush out all remnants of the criminal elements.

He stated this during an operational visit to Blangoua in Cameroon, Bagasola and Bibi in Chad Republic which are sectors 1 and 2 respectively on Friday 9 June 2023.

Major Gen Chibuisi made it clear that the purpose of the visit was to assess the nautical capacity of MNJTF urging the troops to remain steadfast in their support of the operation to consolidate recent gains recorded during Operation Lake Sanity.

A statement by Lt. Col Abubakar Abdullahi, spokesman of MNJTF recalled that since its inception, Operation Lake Sanity has significantly weakened the capacity of Boko Haram to plan and operate in the Lake Chad Islands known as “Tumbus”.

Gen Chibuisi encouraged troops to consolidate on the gains…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper