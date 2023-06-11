10th NASS: I ‘m ready to beg my colleagues to support Akpabio/Barau – Shettima





By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of tomorrow’s inauguration of the National Assembly, Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that he was prepared to go and beg other Senators to support the aspiration of former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau for the position of Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

Shettima’s meeting with and talking to Senators from the North may not be unconnected with those who are being swayed by Abdulaziz

Yari’s narrative of marginalisation of the North that voted overwhelmingly for Bola Tinubu.

According to him with President Bola Tinubu as the President of the country and him being the Vice President as Muslims, Justice equity demands that the number three person must be a Christian as Nigeria must work towards achieving inclusivity.

Speaking at the Dinner organized for supporters of the Akpabio-Barau ticket by the Stability Group, led by former Governor of Ebonyi State and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper