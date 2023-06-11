68 reps members from South-West endorse Abbas as speaker





By Adeola Badru

Sixty eight out of the 71 house of representatives’ members from the southwest’s 6 states on Sunday afternoon endorsed Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, for positions of speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

Vanguard learned that this is coming less than 72 hours to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

At the meeting of the southwest caucus, held at the Anambra hall of Transcorp hotel and moderated by Akeem Adeyemi, who is resuming for third term as the member representing AFIJIO/Atiba/Oyo East/Oyo West federal constituency, only three lawmakers— two Labour Party, LP, reps from Lagos and Musliudeen Akinremi (Ibadan North) did not sign the endorsement list.

Jagaban, as Akinremi is popularly called, is returning for a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Tolulope Sadipe, who is a returning lawmaker from Oluyole federal constituency, finally joined the 12 other APC members, and Peoples Democratic Party,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper