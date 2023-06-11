Asiwaju’s Presidency: A Convergence of Grace and Destiny





BY TAIWO ADELEYE

The presidency of Bola Tinubu is a coincidence effected by God’s grace and unseen hands. In the build-up to the election, there was so much tumult of sophistry and righteous outrage, when the truth got mortgaged and redefined along bigoted and sentimental paradigms, when the possibility of achieving his dreams morphed into a mirage in the wake of his travails, as he became a subject of riotous debate among a motely crowd of political detractors.

No wonder his victory at the polls was greeted with a euphoric celebration. A spontaneous, ecstatic and electric reaction, long incubated but finally exhaled.

The political detractors whose acidic comments were dripping with tribal venoms and ethnic sentimentalism were subsumed in their own bubble of narcissism when they lost the battle in the realm of ideas and resorted to name-calling, personal attacks and rogue tactics.

Not only did they weave a complex web of morality and erected democratic and legal barbed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper