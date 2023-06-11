Earthquake hits Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city





By Biodun Busari

South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg was hit with a 5.0 magnitude earthquake early Sunday morning, Reuters reports.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake happened at 0038 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

The report said some Johannesburg residents reported feeling tremors.

One of the residents wrote on Twitter, “Earth tremor in Johannesburg. Longest and strongest I have felt! Went on for about 30 seconds, it felt like.”

However, security risk and crisis management consultancy Crisis24 said there were no records of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

