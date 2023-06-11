Enugu Elders, others back Mbah as ‘S/East loses over N5 trillion’





By Nnamdi Ojiego

Elders, representatives of various institutions, organisations, associations, government officials and heads of security agencies have endorsed the ban on Monday sit-at-home by Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah.

They lamented that it is detrimental to productivity, investment flow, and the Igbo spirit of creativity, entrepreneurship and commerce.

Consequently, members of the public were urged to go about their daily activities on Mondays.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a town hall meeting in Enugu.

The statement was signed by the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Most Revd Emmanuel Chukwuma, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Enugu State, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, Coordinating Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Enugu State, Ugo Ukwueze, Coordinator of Financial Institutions in Enugu State and Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu for the Enugu state Traditional Rulers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper