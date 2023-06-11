Five traders die in Ondo boat mishap





—- Fishermen Association wants strict enforcement on use of life Jackets

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than five traders have died in boat mishap in Ugbo-Nla in Ilaje council area of Ondo State.

Vanguard learnt that the victims who went to buy seafoods at a local market at Ugbo-Nla were involved in an accident on the waterway.

Their boat, a local said “capsized and five of the travellers died, while only one person was rescued, due to use of life jacket.

Reacting to the ugly development, the National President of the Ondo State Fishermen Association of Nigeria, Ambassador Orioye Benedict, has urged the state government to enforce the use of life.

Gbayisemore, who expressed concerns over the development, advised the state government to enforce the use of life jackets to prevent reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

According to him, stringent measures should be implemented to enforce mandatory use of life jackets by commuters on waterways.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper