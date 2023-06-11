Fuel subsidy removal: School owners groan, seek government’s assistance





…How they can cope – Rewane

By Adesina Wahab

School owners in the country under the auspices of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, have cried out to the government to assist them in coping with the fallouts from the removal of fuel subsidy that has increased their cost of running their schools.

Also, if your child attends private primary or secondary school, expect to pay higher fees next term, as school owners are poised to increase their fees.

To arrive at the decisions and find means of coping with the situation, NAPPS members held a webinar titled: “Government policies and resultant effects on private school administration: A case study on the removal of fuel subsidy.”

Addressing the participants, the National President of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela, noted that the policy has far-reaching implications not only for private schools, but also for the education sector as a whole.

“Government policies have a profound impact on various aspects of our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper