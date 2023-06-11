Full statement: Peter Obi’s 2023 democracy day message





Today is June 12, June 12 marked in our dear country as Democracy Day . It is a historic day that deserves to be celebrated.

On that day in 1993, we the people of Nigeria stated our unreserved preference for true democracy. Though under military rule, we freely chose a transparent voting method. Our votes reflected our true choice as a people. Our choice on that day defied divisions of ethnicity, religion and region.

It is these qualities that added up to make June 12 special in our search for true democracy.

Our collective choice of late Chief M. K.O AbIola as a worthy leader for nation was saluted by Nigerians and governments and peoples across the world.

Therefore, June 12 underpins our long collective journey to nationhood as a true democracy.

However, the current state of our politics tells a different story . Our democracy is deeply troubled while our nation’s destiny remains uncertain and precarious .

We remain a nation in search of solutions to too…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper