Gbajaiamila, bowing out in style





By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

It is just like yesterday that Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila took over the mantle of leadership as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives. Four years down the line, Gbajabiamila is leaving office fulfilled.

He was returning to the House for his 5th term back in 2019, and after an unsuccessful attempt to become the Speaker four years earlier, in 2015, he clinched the position in an unprecedented manner by polling 281 votes to defeat his opponent back then, Mohammed Umar Bago, who is now the governor of Niger State.

June 11, 2019, was a day to remember in Nigeria’s history because that was the day that the Nigerian Parliament, for the first time, got someone who had occupied both the Minority and Majority leadership positions in our history elected as Speaker. Having garnered experience from both sides of the divide, Gbajabiamila was truly prepared for the job ahead of him.

In his inaugural speech, Gbajabiamila promised to do things differently…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper