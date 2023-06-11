How do you handle a scared, pregnant 15-year-old?





By Bunmi Sofola

ROSALINE was attending her company’s usual monthly briefing when she was called out to answer a call. “I knew straight away that it would be a distress call,” said Rosaline. ‘The secretaries had strict instructions not to pull any of the sales executives out of a meeting to answer any calls except such calls were important.’

When I picked up the call, it was my daughter’s school principal on the line with the news that it looked as if something was wrong with my daughter, Vivian. She was going to be 15 soon and in SS IT, living with my mother. What could be wrong with her? Determined not to panic, I drove to her school.

“When I got to her school my mother was already there looking as if someone had died. She told me the school had tested Vivian and she was six months pregnant.

‘How could you have let it happen?’ I shouted at my mother. Because Vivian’s school was nearer to her house, I had let her stay with mum so I wouldn’t have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper