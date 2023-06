‘Igwe’, Thierry Henry claims Nigerian title as Burna Boy gifts him neckpiece

Arsenal and France legend, Thierry Henry, has claimed Nigerian royalty title after he was gifted a customised diamond neckpiece by Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

Burna Boy joined Henry and other football legends on CBS Sports after his historic performance at the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, on Saturday night.

As a gesture of respect for one of his childhood idols, Burna Boy took off his neckpiece and wore it on Henry.

The elated Frenchman, upon receiving the gesture, declared himself “Igwe!” (a Nigerian -Igbo title for king).

Burna Boy said the name on the neckpiece was his late best friend, Gambo, noting that making Henry wear the neckpiece was the greatest tribute he could pay to his late best friend.

He said, “You see the person on [the necklace]? It’s my best friend. I lost my best friend.

“Knowing that you are wearing his name right now, is the most special thing in the world that I could…





