Obasanjo backs quest to support 25,000 Nigerians in business annually





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has supported the move by the group, Business Network International (BNI) in Nigeria to support 25, 000 businesses annually, as it would improve the human capital development of the country.

Obasanjo added that BNI’s plan to also make one million families through growth in employment and value creation and to contribute N650 billion annually to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would go a long way in raising no fewer than five million Nigerians out of poverty by 2050.

Obasanjo made this disclosure in his keynote presentation titled: “Importance of Network in Life and Business” during the launch of the Gateway Chapter of Business Network International (BNI) in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital at the weekend.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President commended the initiative of the country’s partners in coming up with the goals set for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper