Senate Presidency: Blackmailers after Izunaso, APC group cries out





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Integrity Group in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has cried out over the activities of some vested interests in the Presidency of the 10th Senate, accusing them of employing cheap blackmail against a fellow contender, Senator Osita Izunaso.

In a statement issued Sunday in Abuja and signed by its Coordinator, Malam Dawu Mohammed and Secretary, Chisom Nwakanma, the group expressed shock “at the new low that some candidates for the office of the President of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly can descend in their desperation to clinch the role”.

According to the statement, it is unfortunate that some persons who want Nigerians to believe that they have the country’s interest at heart, would subscribe to the temptation of casting aspersions on the interest of a fellow contestant in their satanic hope that such a move would clear their path to success.

Part of the statement reads; “The recent campaign of calumny against a chieftain of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper