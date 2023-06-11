Subsidy removal has crashed daily figure of petrol consumption – APC Chieftain, Akanbi





By Uche Kenechukwu

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Rilwan Akanbi, has said that the removal of subsidy by the Federal Government has crashed the daily figure of petrol consumption, saying government should increase wages as one of the ways of cushioning the effect of the stoppage of subsidy.

He also said President Bola Tinubu was decisive on the matter, noting that fixing refineries should also be prioritised.

The senator, who said this in a statement, said daily consumption of 69m litres suddenly dropped to 13m litres per day.

His words: “The subsidy removal is the only option and best decision for Nigeria’s survival. Mr President is on the right track. Indeed he is a courageous man who takes the bull by the horn. We must commend Mr President once again for the termination of swapping crude oil for refined products.

“NNPC Limited daily consumption figures collapsed drastically as the components parts of the old figures were, real domestic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper