Tribunal: Keep your hopes alive, Sen Degi charges constituents





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Bayelsa East Senator in the 9th National Assembly, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo has charged his constituents not to be disillusioned as he exits the upper chamber, saying he will continue the battle to recover the mandate they gave him through the election petition tribunal.

In a message made available to Vanguard on Sunday and personally signed by him, Senator Degi-Eremienyo described his stay in the Senate as “four eventful years of properly articulating and presenting the demands and aspirations of the great people of the senatorial district, Bayelsa state and indeed the nation”.

The 9th Senate came to a close at the weekend after a valedictory session held in Abuja.

Degi-Eremienyo specifically appreciated the goodwill of Brass, Nembe and Ogbia people, and also acknowledged the uncommon love and cooperation from the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

He said Sylva’s encouragement and support contributed in no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper