10th Senate: Majority of senators-elect are behind Akpabio – Uzodinma





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and chair of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said majority of the senators-elect are supporting Godswill Akpabio to become the senate president.

Uzodinma disclosed this while speaking with reporters at the Aso Rock villa on Monday.

According to him, Akpabio would clinch the position owing to the efforts that the forum has put into convincing senators-elect to support him.

He said, “You must have heard, the president in his wisdom organised a small technical committee to help coordinate the process of tomorrow’s election, which by my position as the chair of the Progressive Governors Forum, I am chairing that technical committee.

“We have done so much work to the extent that God has blessed our efforts that the majority of the senators-elect are now in sync with the position of the party.”

The PGF chair said Akpabio is widely accepted across party lines.

“Akpabio’s acceptance as of today cuts across the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper