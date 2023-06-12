34 pioneer students of Nigeria’s first Medical Varsity, UNIMED, Ondo, inducted





—- First to induct students within 8 years of establishment – VC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure.

34 Pioneer medical students of the First University of Medical Sciences, (UNIMED), in Ondo town, Ondo state, have been inducted as doctors by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Recall that the university is the first to have it’s induction within eight years of it’s establishment in the country.

The Registrar of MDCN, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, while performing the physician’s

oath on the inductees, charged them” to uphold the highest ethical standards in medical practice, reminded them that the profession is a calling that requires utmost dedication and commitment.

Sanusi who described UNIMED as a success story for being the first medical university in Nigeria, said that the institution has the best phantom head laboratory for dental training in Nigeria.

He announced the council decision to increase the quota of the university’s medical intakes from 50 to 100.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper