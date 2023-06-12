5 traders die in Ondo boat mishap





By Dayo Johnson

Akure—No fewer than five traders have died in a boat mishap in Ugbo-Nla in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Vanguard learned that the victims, who went to buy seafood at a local market in Ugbo-Nla were involved in an accident on the waterway.

Their boat, a local said, “capsized and five of the travellers died, while one person was rescued because he used life jacket.”

Reacting to the development, the National President of the Ondo State Fishermen Association of Nigeria, Ambassador Orioye Benedict, urged the state government to enforce the use of life jackets.

Benedict, who expressed concerns over the development, advised the state government to enforce the use of life jackets to prevent a recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

According to him, stringent measures should be implemented to enforce the mandatory use of life jackets by commuters on waterways.

The president added that this would significantly enhance safety and increase the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper