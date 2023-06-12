Failed transactions: Banks, others trade blame as customers’ agony persists





•Banks blame NIBSS, CBN, and inadequate infrastructure

•NIBSS not responsible for the delay of reversals – Management

•Banks leverage customers’ ignorance to circumvent guidelines —CBN

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor & Elizabeth Adegbesan

BANKS, Nigeria Interbank Settlement System, NIBSS and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the banks are engaged in a blame game over the failure to reverse failed electronic payment transactions within the stipulated time even as tales of agonizing experience by customers mount.

The banks blame NIBSS and unrealistic timelines set by the CBN as well as inadequate electronic payment infrastructure for the delay in reversing failed transactions. But the CBN cite malpractice by banks in treatment of customers’ complaints while the management of NIBSS absolved the organization of any fault with respect to delay for reversal of failed transactions.

Guidelines on Failed Transactions

According to the CBN guidelines for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper