How Students Loan Bill signed by Tinubu will benefit Nigerians





By Biodun Busari

President Bola Tinubu signed the Students Loan Bill into law on Monday which serves as one of the fulfilment of his promises to revitalise education.

The Act will enable indigent students to access federal government loans to fund their educational pursuit or career.

Here are the benefits of the Students Loan Act to Nigerians:

1. The Act provides an interest-free loan for indigent Nigerian students in which beneficiaries will only pay back the exact amount they collect.

2. The Act offers loans for indigent Nigerian students seeking higher education in government-owned universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country.

3. The Act enables all indigent Nigerian students to have equal rights to access the loan without any form of discrimination arising from gender, religion, tribe, position or disability of any kind.

4. The Act states that the loan shall be given to indigent Nigerian students only for the payment of tuition…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper