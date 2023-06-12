NASS: We’re yet to decide on minority leadership – PDP





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged members of the public to disregard speculations that certain persons have been picked for minority leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly.

According to the party, the disclaimer became necessary in the light of unfounded rumours and reports to the contrary.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, the party’s attention has “been drawn to rumours and reports making the rounds and purporting that certain individuals have been designated for Minority leadership positions ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“Such rumours and reports do not represent the true position of affairs in our Party and among our National Assembly members-elect.

“For clarity, the PDP is on the same page with our lawmakers-elect in focusing, for now, on maximizing our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper