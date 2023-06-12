Neymar receives lucrative offer from Saudi’s Al-Hilal





Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar could be the next football star to complete a mega-money move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian has been tipped to leave France this summer, following Lionel Messi’s imminent departure from the Parc des Princes.

It is reported that a delegation from Al-Hilal is currently in Paris to hold talks with the player.

According to CBS Sports, Neymar would be in line for wages similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January

Reported wages of €200m annually would come on top of a transfer fee around €45m, it has been claimed. Neymar cost PSG more than £200m when he joined from Barcelona in 2017, and is under contract with the French champions until 2025.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper