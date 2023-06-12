U.S. to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years





The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Monday announced that the United States has decided to rejoin the organisation in July.

The U.S. will rejoin the UN cultural agency after having stopped all funding in 2011 and announced its complete withdrawal from the agency.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay told Member States that the decision was “a strong act of confidence in UNESCO and in multilateralism”.

He added that it was also an expression of confidence in the way that the agency was implementing its mandate on culture, education, science and information.

UNESCO said that in a letter sent to Azoulay, the U.S. State Department “welcomed the way in which UNESCO had addressed in recent years emerging challenges, modernised its management, and reduced political tensions”.

The country stopped funding UNESCO in 2011 after the organisation extended membership to Palestine. At the time, U.S. funding made up 22 per…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper