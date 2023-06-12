What Tinubu must do win Nigerians’ support —Kachikwu





Soni Daniel, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu resist the temptation to flood his administration with political associates but should identify competent Nigerians irrespective of their party, religious and tribal affiliations to form a government that can deliver urgently needed services to Nigerians.

The former Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu, who gave the advice in his Democracy Day message in Abuja on Monday, said it was only by avoiding political and other sentimental temptations that President Tinubu could make meaning to Nigerians.

Kachikwu said that Tinubu must rise to the occasion by taking concrete steps to reduce the hardship that Nigerians have been bearing over the years and write his name on the right side of history and also tackle endemic corruption in revenue-generating agencies in the country.

He said by immediately suspending the Central Bank Governor, he should also use the same speed to restructure the fuel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper