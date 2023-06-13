10th NASS: Akpabio’s victory, repetition of Lawan’s – Ndume





says his victory’ll give Nigerians sense of belonging

By Olayinka Ajayi

Senator Ali Ndume has described the victory of Godswill Akpabio as President of the 10th Nigerian Senate as a repetition of Ahmed Lawan’s victory in the 9th Assembly due to the support of President Bola Tinubu.

Ndume, who insisted that 62 senators had assured them of voting for Akpabio, was shocked to get 63 votes.

Speaking on Channels Television, “Politics Today”, he said, “What we did was not magic; it was more politics, but thank God, it turned out the way we wanted. I think it’s good for our democracy, and for the country.

“This singular act of today will give Nigerians a sense of belonging. The way the politics played out shows that what some of the politicians go out there to say does not really matter; for example, I am a Muslim, and I was the one that nominated and campaigned vigorously for the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio, and he was seconded by a Christian. On the other side,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper