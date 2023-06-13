10th Senate: Diaspora group hails election of Akpabio as president





*Reiterates earlier demands

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Ekid people in the Diaspora, comprising people from Eket and Esit Eket Local government Areas of Akwa Ibom living in the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East have hailed election of Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, particularly appreciated President Ahmed Tinubu for insisting on Godswill Akpabio for the position.

According to the statement which was jointly signed by its International Coordinator, Manfred Ekpe, (Esq), Prof. Sonny Abia,United States Coordinator, Engr. Udofia Sam Coordinator for Europe, and Mr. Laisa Abiatu, the Middle East Coordinator, the group congratulated Akpabio on his successful election as Senate President.

The group reiterated confidence in President Tinubu and Akpabio to address some demands it made few weeks ago in the interest of Akwa Ibom State…





