10th Senate: Vote Tinubu’s choice to unify Nigeria, Group urges Senators-elect





A group, United Summit Friends Development Association has urged senators-elect to put the nation’s interest first and vote for the choice of a president Bola Tinubu for the position of the Senate President in the next Senate.

The group in a statement issued by its National President, Comrade Michael O Matthew on Sunday said it’s “imperative for senators-elect to put the interest of the country first and vote for the candidate President Bola Tinubu has settled for.”

The group said it became necessary to lend its voice in support of Godswill Akpabio, the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who is the preferred candidate of the president because “Tinubu means well.”

It warned against “returning a Muslim Senate President because the signal out in the public is that there’s an islamisation agenda. No right thinking person would want that let alone aspire to counter the president’s choice as a Muslim candidate.

“Nigeria is a multi-religious state. We already have a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper